Auburn man facing molestation charge

An Auburn man was arrested in DeKalb County on charges of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

In October, detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services in Auburn and the Auburn Police Department to investigate an alleged complaint of sexual misconduct with a minor. The information alleged Clint Daniel Hess, 30, of Auburn had been engaging in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

The five-month investigation concluded last week and was turned over to the DeKalb County prosecutor’s office for review.

An arrest warrant was issued in DeKalb Superior Court.

Troopers from the Fort Wayne post arrested Hess Wednesday at his Auburn home without incident. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and booked into custody, where he will remain held pending a court appearance.