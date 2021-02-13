Jail again admitting inmates as virus eases

The Allen County Jail is again accepting inmates under the same guidelines prior to COVID-19 restrictions.

In December, the Allen County Sheriff's Department put restrictions on individuals the jail could accept under COVID-19 guidelines issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb. At that time, Allen County was in the red advisory level, the most restrictive zone.

That meant significantly fewer people were being arrested.

In late January, Allen County was put into the less restrictive orange advisory level, and jail authorities made the decision to accept all inmates law enforcement agencies bring to the lockup, Steve Stone, Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesman, said.

Inmates will still be screened and quarantined for 14 days, Stone said. There were five inmate COVID-19 cases last year, but all recovered. No new cases have been documented, Stone added.

No officers have tested positive in a month, Stone said. In December, 11 confinement officers out of about 140 were quarantined due to COVID-19, but no inmates were.

Friday, the inmate population was 767. When the jail was built, the accommodation was set at 741.

Wednesday, Allen County was put into the yellow advisory level. But restrictions cannot ease until a county remains in that lower level for two weeks, according to state guidelines.

After the county was put into the red advisory level, Stone said jail authorities evaluated each case and some cases became citations to appear in front of a court, bypassing the lockup.

Charges deemed violent, domestic or drunken driving were excluded from the citation list.

jduffy@jg.net