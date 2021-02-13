Police: Man ingests drugs at traffic stop

A man found with drugs and guns in his car nearly died when he ingested methamphetamine and cocaine as narcotics officers pulled him over on Coliseum Boulevard North, authorities said.

Antoin Lamar Johnson, 42, of the 3900 block of Newport Avenue, was charged Wednesday with cocaine dealing, unlawful possession of a firearm, obliterating identification marks on a handgun, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor marijuana dealing and resisting law enforcement.

About 11:35 p.m. Feb. 1, narcotics officers saw Johnson sitting in a rented 2021 Chevrolet Camaro with Wisconsin plates in the parking lot at the Traveler's Inn on East Washington Boulevard, court documents said.

Due to a couple of traffic infractions and the fact that rental cars are often used by drug dealers, officers pulled Johnson over at Coliseum and Lake Avenue, but noticed that he'd made furtive movements around the console.

Johnson, who had been identified as a suspect in recent criminal activity, took 40 seconds to pull over and was at first combative. He swung a fist at one officer and tried to run off. Officers deployed pepper spray and a stun gun.

Officers found cocaine and crack cocaine valued at $1,000, about $500 worth of marijuana and a digital scale. An SR40 .40-caliber Ruger handgun with several rounds in the magazine and a single round in the chamber was also found. The serial number was ground off, court documents said.

Johnson's health began to deteriorate and he was taken to the hospital where he fell into unconsciousness and was intubated. He didn't respond when a nurse loudly asked him to squeeze her hand, court documents said.

As he came out of sedation, he asked an officer to shoot him in the face. He said a man named Daniel in Chicago had fronted him a large amount of narcotics and several guns to sell. Daniel had threatened to kill Johnson's girlfriend and his son for not paying back the money, he told the officer.

Then he admitted to swallowing cocaine and methamphetamine when officers were behind him on Coliseum Boulevard North. He wanted to speak more, but it was very difficult to understand or hear him, court documents said.

Johnson was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail and has a court hearing Feb. 24.

