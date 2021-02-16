2 face charges in county drug bust

The Allen County Drug Task Force recovered 534 grams of methamphetamine, 780 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine and five firearms, two of which were stolen, after an investigation, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Payne Randle and Marilyn Armour, both from Fort Wayne, were arrested and charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs and dealing in marijuana, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

Randle was also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police said.

The news release said the drugs were recovered from 1901 Hillside Ave. and during a traffic stop Feb. 4.

Counterfeit bills found; 2 arrested

The Allen County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for information about counterfeit currency.

Just after 6 p.m. Feb. 5, the department served a search warrant in the 10900 block of South County Line Road West in Zanesville to look for counterfeit bills.

Two people were arrested in connection with the counterfeit bills, the sheriff's office said Monday.

Police said the suspects would make a purchase using a fake $100 bill and receive real money back in change.

Counterfeit bills are showing up in Grabill, Leo-Cedarville and Harlan, the department said.

Anyone who may have received a counterfeit bill or has information about the scheme is asked to call Allen County Detective Gabe Furnish at 260-449-7413.