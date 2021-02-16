Persons of interest sought in shooting death

Fort Wayne police are looking for two persons of interest in Sunday's shooting death of Heather Nicole Hobbs.

Tykwan Walker, 30, and Debra Smith, 51,are both being sought for questioning, police said Tuesday.

Walker is 5-11 and black with black hair and brown eyes. Smith is 5-3 and black with black hair and brown eyes.

Hobbs, 37, who also went by the name Heather Nicole Hobbs Porter, was found at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in her apartment in the 600 block of Candlelite Court. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, the Allen County coroner ruled her death a homicide. She died from a gunshot wound to the head. She is the fourth homicide victim this year in Allen County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the persons of interest is asked to call 260-449-3000.

