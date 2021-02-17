2 sought over role in shooting death

Fort Wayne police are looking for two people possibly connected to Sunday's shooting death of Heather Nicole Hobbs.

Tykwan Walker, 30, and Debra Smith, 51, are both being sought for questioning, police said Tuesday.

Police described Walker as a Black man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Smith was described as Black woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Hobbs, 37, was found about 1:10 a.m. Sunday in her apartment in the 600 block of Candlelite Court. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, the Allen County coroner ruled her death a homicide. She died from a gunshot wound to the head. She is the fourth homicide victim this year in Allen County.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest is asked to call 260-449-3000.

