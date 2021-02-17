Man faces charges in deadly collision

When his black 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided with a Fort Wayne Fire Department ladder truck on North Clinton Street, the impact killed his pregnant girlfriend and the baby she was carrying.

Two firefighters were injured in the crash at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 2, one of whom had to be put on light duty because of a shoulder injury, according to a probable cause affidavit. Damage to the ladder truck is estimated between $250,000 and $300,000.

Kareem Jerome McPherson, 27, of the 900 block of North Anthony Boulevard, was charged with reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter for the death of the fetus, two counts of criminal recklessness use when defendant commits aggressive driving, neglect of a defendant and criminal mischief.

According to a forensic investigation of the Monte Carlo's data recorder, McPherson was driving the 3,400 pound vehicle at 68 mph in a 35 mph zone five seconds before the crash.

Crash witnesses reported McPherson driving recklessly southbound on Clinton before he crashed his vehicle at Grove Street. His car veered across the northbound lanes of North Clinton, bounced off curbing on the east side before colliding with the northbound ladder truck. The fire truck had its emergency equipment activated at the time of the crash, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Sgt. John Shank.

McPherson's passenger, Kimetrice Lakeya Roby, 29, of Detroit died of blunt force trauma, as did her four-month old fetus, the Allen County coroner ruled.

Firefighters Jason Green and Todd Prindle also suffered injuries. Green had an arm injury, was treated, released and has returned to work. Prindle, with a shoulder injury, was treated and referred to an orthopedics specialist and may require corrective surgery, court documents said.

On the same day, Fort Wayne officers responded to the Red Roof Inn where a 5-year-old boy was found crying and locked out of his room. The night before, a manager found the boy locked out. He told the manager his mother, identified as Roby, and father, identified as McPherson, weren't in the room and he got locked out when the door shut.

Speaking with employees and figuring in the time of the crash, police estimated the boy had been left alone about 31/2 hours. Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of the boy, court documents said.

McPherson was being held at the Allen County Jail. His bail for the car crash was $27,500, but he was being held without bail waiting for extradition to Michigan, a jail spokesman said.

