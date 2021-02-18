2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting

Two men are dead and another was fighting for his life at a hospital after they were shot Wednesday night in possibly two locations on Fort Wayne's northeast side, police said.

Police later took into custody a man identified as a suspect whose image was captured by a surveillance camera.

Police found the man at a home on Laverne Avenue. The Emergency Services Team used a chemical agent that motivated the suspect to surrender peacefully. He was taken in for questioning.

An argument between the three men and a man driving a red pickup truck preceded the initial shooting at the Quick Stop convenience store on East State Boulevard at Hobson Road, according to Mark Bieker, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.

Police believe more shots might have been fired as the two vehicles left the convenience store.

The three victims were found in and around a car that ended up in a snow bank on Hobson Road just past Heritage Park nursing home and across from Baldwin Creek Apartments, according to Bieker.

Two women at the scene identified the two victims and said they were ages 18 and 20.

The Allen County coroner will identify them, possibly today.

Fort Wayne police were called to the scene about 7:20 p.m. and closed Hobson between State Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

Police released a surveillance photo to the media of the suspect and the red pickup truck he was driving.

Police asked the public to call 260-427-5650 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 with any information.

