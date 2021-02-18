Medical call nets multiple drug charges

When officers responded to an emergency medical run for a possible overdose, they found the victim and a cache of illicit drugs.

As a result of multiple drugs found, charges were filed against Ashley Marie Michael, 31, of the 6300 block of Liberty Drive.

Michael was charged Friday with methamphetamine dealing, marijuana dealing, cocaine possession, seven counts of narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

About 3 p.m. Friday, police were called to an “EMS assist,” and found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in the basement where a strong marijuana odor was, court documents said.

He was taken to a hospital but was found to have an active warrant for narcotic drug dealing, court documents said.

In the basement where the man and Michael slept, vice and narcotics officers found numerous drugs, including 81 vaping cartridges labeled as 1.0 gram cannabis. A glass jar contained 156.8 grams cannabis, 5.4 grams of powdery fentanyl and 12.2 grams of cocaine. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more powerful than heroin, experts say.

Six bags containing 49.5 grams of methamphetamine were found.

Officers also found 5- and 10-milligram oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 30-milligram oxycontin pills, hydrocodone bitartrate pills and acetaminophen. Fentanyl transdermal patches were also found. Handwritten notes identified the drugs' strength, court documents said.

In a pink backpack belonging to Michael, officers found numerous plastic bags containing marijuana products and one with 5.9 grams of mushrooms known as psilocybin, a controlled substance. A digital scale used to weigh illicit drugs was also in the backpack.

At police headquarters, detectives found $1,080 that Michael said she earned selling “expensive cats.” Along with the money tucked into her bra, there was a plastic bag with 1.4 grams of cocaine, documents said. Michael told police she didn't know what the white powder was when she found it rummaging through the console of her car.

The mushrooms were a gift, she said.

“The defendant had previously been with a group of people who were using the mushrooms and were laughing; ... she believed the mushrooms would give her a happy high and make her laugh,” court documents said.

Michael told detectives she sells marijuana to people “in varying amounts.” If someone asks her for methamphetamine, she contacts a supplier who brings the meth to her. She said she found the bag of cocaine in the center console of her car and didn't know what was in it.

Michael was released from the Allen County Jail on $72,500 bond. She has a court hearing Friday.

