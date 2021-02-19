Man held, charged in 2 slayings

After the shooter parked his truck behind the Hyundai Sonata at fuel pump No. 9, surveillance cameras show him walking up and “repeatedly firing a handgun directly at the driver's side of this (the victims') car.”

As the Sonata driver took off out of the Quick Stop on East State Boulevard heading south on Hobson Road about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Joseph Daniel Bossard hopped back into his truck and pursued the Hyundai, found crashed in a snow bank a half-mile away in the 1900 block of Hobson, documents filed Thursday in Allen Superior Court said.

Shell casings were found around the bodies of the three men, one of whom survived after being taken to a hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne homicide Detective Donald Lewis.

Bossard, 32, of the 2200 block of Laverne Avenue, a couple blocks east of the Quick Stop, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated battery with the risk of causing death.

He was being held at the Allen County Jail without bail.

While Jaylin Rice, 20, continues to fight for his life at a hospital, his two friends, Anderson Retic and Joshua Cooper, both 19, died at the scene. The coroner ruled their deaths the fifth and sixth homicides in Allen County this year.

The initial shooting at the gas pumps was preceded by an argument inside the convenience store. A cashier who did not want to be named said Bossard would often appear agitated when he came into the store.

“We just don't know what was going on in his mind,” the cashier said. “There was no reason why he got into an argument with the three guys.”

Inside, they heard the gunshots at the pump but didn't witness what the store's cameras recorded. Just before the shootings, Bossard had gone inside to buy some cigarettes using a green debit card with the last four digits legible on camera surveillance. He parked his red 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at pump No. 6 beside the victims' car at pump 9, court documents said.

After the argument with the three, surveillance shows Bossard leaving the convenience store, making a complete circle around the gas pumps and coming close enough to the Sonata to nearly hit one of the three men standing on the passenger side, court documents said.

Bossard left the station driving east on State toward his home behind an Arby's restaurant, but he returned two minutes later, this time parking directly behind the Sonata. Bossard “briskly” approached the driver's side before opening fire on the car's occupants, court documents said.

The victims immediately left, and Bossard hopped into his truck to pursue them. Evidence of his continued shooting were the shell casings left behind on the snow bank, court records said.

Almost immediately, police released a photo of Bossard and his truck, asking the public for information. Features of the Silverado pickup, later located by a Fort Wayne Police Department detective on patrol, were a large dent on the rear driver's side, a “4X4” sticker and a small ladder rack on the passenger side of the bed, court documents said.

By 8:47 p.m., police had surrounded his home on Laverne, where they had heard voices and noticed lights turning on, according to the probable cause and Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of homicide.

The SWAT team and the Crisis Response Team urged Bossard to leave his home, but he didn't until he was forced out with a chemical agent, Hughes said. By 11:15 p.m., Bossard was in custody.

Cooper and Rice are cousins, said Vanessa Bright, a friend of the families. Cooper went to Homestead High School, and Rice is a South Side graduate.

“These kids were not street kids. They were squares,” Bright said. “They went to City Life. That's why it's so tear-jerking.”

A Facebook post by City Life's national lead, Nygel Simms, asked people to pray for the families at City Life Center across from South Side High School.

