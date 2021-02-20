Flash drive leads to kid porn counts

The ex-wife recalled her husband “frantically” searching for his red flash drive when he moved out of their home in June 2019.

He never found it, but when it turned up a few months later, the ex-wife turned it over to the Indiana State Police, who found nearly 3,000 child pornography images on it, court documents said.

Michael D. Couey, 45, of Leo-Cedarville, was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor and two counts of possession of child pornography.

The ex-wife told Indiana State Police detective Jacob Quick that before that day in December 2019 when she found the red flash drive, she'd never used it, but she'd seen it on Couey's person or in his car. He'd claimed the drive had his resume on it.

When she browsed the flash drive, she viewed a pornographic image of a young girl and a man and didn't open any other files. She called police. He admitted in February 2019 during a marriage counseling session that he had viewed child porn, court documents said.

The ex-wife also turned over an HP laptop computer, a Lenovo laptop and an external hard drive that were used by Couey and their family. Their young children had only used one of the laptops to view movies, she said.

Indiana State Police forensic examiner Jeremy Brice found about 6,000 images of child porn on these devices. Some of the images were of children under the age of 12, Brice said.

A search of Couey's home in Leo-Cedarville turned up more child porn on his Samsung cellphone, black HP Stream Laptop, an external hard drive in his bedroom, a Samsung Chromebook and a PSNY SD card.

Examiners found child abuse and child porn images, including toddler girls. There was also an image of a woman having sex with a dog, court documents said.

Couey was being held in lieu of $15,000 bail at the Allen County Jail. He has a court hearing Monday.

