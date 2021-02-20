Houseguest charged with felony molesting

A 25-year-old Fort Wayne man has been charged with four counts of felony child molesting in four incidents reported in December at the 12-year-old girl's home.

Mario McMahon of the 400 block of Packard Avenue was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $85,000 bail. He was charged in Allen Superior Court on Thursday.

McMahon and his wife ended up at the victim's home after the victim's mother allowed them to stay during December, court documents said.

According to another witness who was also allowed to stay as a houseguest there, the victim didn't like to be alone and would join McMahon and his wife and watch TikTok videos on her phone. When the wife was asleep, McMahon performed sex acts on her, court records said.

The victim told a forensic interviewer at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children that she attempted to stop McMahon and told him no every time. Then she would leave the room, court documents said.

The houseguest who also slept in that bedroom after the basement flooded said she felt uncomfortable when the girl joined the couple in bed. She said she would leave for short periods of time and noticed the victim would leave the bedroom angry.

The houseguest told a police investigator “the victim would then go to her own bedroom throwing things around and have an episode of tearing things up.”

McMahon has a court hearing Monday.

