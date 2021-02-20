Six escape Milton Street house fire, one with burns to hands

One person was hurt in a house fire on Milton Street on Saturday.

Firefighters were called at 7 p.m. on reports of a mattress being on fire. When they arrived at the 1100 block of Milton Street, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the first floor of a two-story home, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

All six occupants, including two adults and four children, had already evacuated the home. One of the adults had burns to both hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze on the first floor and did an extensive search, putting out more fire that had spread to the second-floor attic area.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage and moderate water damage. Though the blaze is still under investigation, firefighters believe the cause to be accidental, according to the news release.