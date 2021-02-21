Sales to officer net drug charges

A 59-year-old local man got slapped with several methamphetamine dealing charges after selling the drug to a confidential informant.

Kenneth Nickolson Jr., who had no home address, was charged Wednesday with five counts methamphetamine dealing and one count methamphetamine possession.

On Feb. 10, the night he was booked into the jail, Fort Wayne police officers located Nickolson in a second-floor room at the Best Western hotel in Fort Wayne.

Nickolson told a Vice & Narcotics officer that he had “a ball” of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the room registered under the name of a close relative.

According to a report from the National Institutes of Health, National Center for Biotechnology Information, an “8-ball” is equivalent to one-eighth of an ounce, or about 3 grams. Officers found about 3.4 grams of meth and another amount weighing 0.6 grams in the room along with glass smoking devices, clear plastic baggies, a digital scale that field-tested positive for meth and about $532 in currency.

The controlled buys from Nickolson occurred between Dec. 17 and Feb. 7. The amounts were about 7 grams every time, court documents said. Nickolson was being held in lieu of $252,500 bail. He has a court hearing March 3.

