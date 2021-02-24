Allen Superior Court resuming jury trials

Allen Superior Court will have jury trials again next week – and a backlog of cases, officials said Wednesday night.

Stacey Davis and Amy Miller-Davis, leaders of the Fort Wayne activist group, Justice Accountability Victim Advocacy, led a Zoom and Facebook Live discussion Wednesday with Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander and Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille to see what changes the pandemic brought to the office.

“It’s affected us in every possible way,” Chaille told the participants. “There’ve been huge chunks of time where we’ve not been able to try cases.”

On the other hand, Chaille, who handles homicide cases, said the time has allowed the prosecutor’s office to “develop some evidence we might not have been able to do otherwise.”

Improved communication between the Fort Wayne Police Department and the prosecutor’s office has resulted in about 40 pending murder cases, which is more than the prosecutor’s office has seen before, Chaille said. He also said the prosecutor’s office “has developed a little bit of synergy with them (FWPD.) Their solve rate is objectively amazing right now.”

Richards said the prosecutor’s office is well staffed, but “we’re always looking for good prosecutors. No matter how many you have, you just never know when someone is going to retire from the bench or go to the U.S. Attorney’s office.”

Courtroom protocols will be the same. Some family members are allowed to sit in the back of the courtroom while the trial takes place. The jury takes up the public seating to enforce six-foot distancing required by pandemic protocol.

Although the judge will make the decision on which trials take place, the general rule is that cases in which prosecutors must meet sooner state-imposed deadlines go first, then homicide cases and then the next most serious felonies, which would include rape or child molesting, Richards and McAlexander said.

Next week, cases involving child molesting, murder, rape and aggravated battery are scheduled, McAlexander said.

