FBI: Ohio man accused of child porn tied to city

An Ohio man who frequented children's sporting activities in Fort Wayne faces federal child pornography charges, the FBI's Cleveland Division announced Tuesday.

Parents should call the FBI at 1-877-324-6446 if their child has interacted with Jeffrey Armstrong in a way that might have been sexually inappropriate or might have been an attempt to groom the child for future sexual interactions, according to a news release.

Armstrong, 51, of Rockford, Ohio, faces charges of coercion and enticement and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities allege Armstrong had an online conversation Feb. 10 with someone he believed shared an interest in sexual relations with girls, the release said.

Armstrong continued to talk to the undercover FBI agent more than a week and provided sexually explicit photos of girls, the release added.

Charging documents also allege Armstrong told the undercover agent he has engaged in sexual activity with girls, and he hoped to have such behavior with a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old he knows, the release said.

His initial appearance in court was Tuesday.

Missing local man found dead

A Fort Wayne man who had been missing since late January was found dead in Marion.

Marion police confirmed Tuesday that Glenn Henry, 59, was found dead Monday in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Walmart.

It's unclear what the cause of death was. Marion police said an autopsy is scheduled for this week in Fort Wayne.

Henry was reported missing in Fort Wayne on Jan. 29, police said.

Man badly hurt in snowmobile crash

A Fort Wayne man was in critical condition after being thrown from a snowmobile on Hamilton Lake.

Indiana conservation officers were called to the 400 block of Lane 210 in Hamilton at 4:50 p.m. Monday.

Officers said Hayden V. Rice, 28, was operating a snowmobile on the ice on Hamilton Lake at high speed when he did not make a turn, was thrown and struck a metal dock post.

Rice was flown to a hospital in critical condition with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

Rice was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear, conservation officers said.