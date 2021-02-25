Man falls through ice on St. Marys, rescued

The Fort Wayne Fire Department rescued a man after he fell through the ice crossing the St. Marys River Wednesday night.

The victim, age unknown, was crossing the river at Swinney Park about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday when a driver noticed him and called 911, according to Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

Firefighter Isaac Keller, under the direction of Lt. Eric Zeiger, donned an ice rescue suit, slid across the ice and pulled the victim from the hole, O'Connor said.

“He was conscious, breathing on his own and was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. He was probably in the water for less than 10 minutes,” O'Connor said.

