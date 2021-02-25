Teen driver killed, passenger hurt in Steuben County crash

A 16-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Steuben County on Thursday.

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office was called at 5:23 p.m. to a crash on County Road 675 West about a half-mile south of State Road 120.

Upon arrival, deputies found a red 2012 Lexus IS2, which had struck a tree. The Sheriff's Office determined the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control going over a small hill, left the road and struck a tree head-on, according to a news release. The road was clear and dry at the time of the crash.

The vehicle split in two, ejecting both the teenaged driver and a 14-year-old passenger. It was unclear if they were wearing seatbelts, but the airbags did deploy. The passenger was taken to a hospital and was in critical but stable condition.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County Coroner, and his identity will be released at a later date pending family notification.