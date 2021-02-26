Deputies seeking man wanted out of Kosciusko County in Allen

The Allen County Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help locate a man who went into hiding in woods off U.S. 30 on the west side of Allen County Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Dustin Michael Boardman, 36, of South Whitley, jumped out of a woman’s car trunk on Flaugh Road north of U.S. 30 West and ran into the woods, before Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to Adam Griffith, Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman. Boardman was still at large as of 10:30 p.m. Friday. He is wanted for stalking and violating a protective order out of Kosciusko County.

Fort Wayne Police Department assisted with K-9 and drones, Griffith said.

The stalking charge issued Feb. 15 by Kosciusko Superior Court dates to a Jan. 14 incident., according to court documents. A warrant for Boardman's arrest was issued Feb. 17.

Details on how or why he was in the truck of the car were not released.

Anyone who sees Boardman, who is six foot two inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, is asked to call 911.

jduffy@jg.net