Brothers killed in Steuben crash

Two teenage brothers from Orland died following a crash in Steuben County, the sheriff's department said Friday.

Tyler Michael Curtis, 16, died at the scene of the crash about 5:20 p.m. Thursday on County Road 675 West about a half-mile south of Indiana 120 in Millgrove Township. His brother, Chase Curtis, 14, died Friday at a hospital, police said.

Both boys were students at Prairie Heights Community Schools in LaGrange County.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Prairie Heights community mourns the loss of two of our students,” Superintendent Jeff Reed said in a statement Friday. “Our heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy. This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”

Counselors will be available to offer emotional support to staff and students the next few days, the superintendent said.

“As always, in times of crisis and loss, we know that our Panther community will rally around one another as we are #PantherStrong!” Reed said.

The sheriff's department said Tyler Curtis was driving south on County Road 675 West at high speed when he lost control after going over a small hill. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane, then went off the road, striking a tree nearly head-on. The vehicle split in two, causing the two boys to be thrown from the vehicle, police said. It was unknown whether the boys used seat belts. The vehicle's air bags deployed, police said.

The sheriff's department was assisted by Orland Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS, Samaritan Helicopter and the Angola Police Department.

