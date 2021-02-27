City man accused of stalking woman

The alleged stalker called the victim's father, her aunt and then her friends, asking them to pass on messages to her to unblock him on social media and threatening to beat them up.

He also threatened to harm or kill his victim and sent half-nude photos of her without informing her of his actions.

Carrington Mahathy, 24, of the 300 block of West DeWald Street, was charged Monday with stalking and violating a protective order, three counts of invasion of privacy and misdemeanor distribution of an intimate image.

The victim filed a protective order at the end of August. In early November, Mahathy was convicted of invasion of privacy, court documents said.

Starting Nov. 28, Mahathy called and texted the victim's father more than 100 times, threatening to beat him up and harm his daughter.

Her aunt was also bombarded with texts and calls asking her to contact the victim and ask her to unblock him, court documents said.

A woman contacted the victim, who sent screenshots of messages she received from Mahathy asking her to fight with the victim. Mahathy also sent the topless photo taken when the two were dating.

Then he contacted another of the victim's friends requesting the friend to have the victim unblock him. Mahathy also called the victim's place of employment.

Because of the constant texting and calls, the victim's mother said they were all “too afraid to stay in our own home,” and the victim had to seek counseling after “all the terror the defendant put them through,” court documents.

Mahathy was being held in lieu of $18,250 bail at the Allen County Jail. He has a court hearing March 10.

