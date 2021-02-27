Police warn of 'safety kit' scam

The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne post said it recently received a complaint from a local resident about an ongoing scam solicited on Facebook. This scam involves the offering of a “Child Safety Kit” by clicking a link provided in the Facebook post, police said.

The resident stated that the provided link to receive the “Child Safety Kit” asks the requester to submit personal information, to include name, address, and phone number – information that is then followed up by a phone call in which the scammer requests to set up an in-home visit to further the transaction.

The resident reports having received phone calls from two persistent males requesting to come to her home and be allowed to load an app onto her phone as part of their “Child Safety Kit” service. She said the callers insisted on setting up an appointment, and they falsely claimed they work directly with the Indiana State Police. She was never provided with names or a company name.

This scam has apparently been ongoing for some time and was even the subject of a news report by WDRB-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, in December 2019, when an Evansville woman was victimized, police said.

Fire damages vacant home

A house at 3901 Central Drive was heavily damaged in a fire Friday.

No one was home when firefighters arrived at the two-story home about 12:30 p.m. The fire was found in the kitchen and throughout the first and second floors, the fire department said.

No firefighters were injured. It took them about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The cause is under investigation.

Adult, 5 children safely escape fire

Six people, including five children, escaped a house fire at 6117 Decatur Road before firefighters arrived Friday.

Investigators said the cooking fire started in the kitchen about 3:45 p.m. The blaze was brought under control in about 12 minutes, the fire department said.

The fire caused moderate fire damage, minor water damage and heavy smoke damage, the department said.

Local man faces sex-crime charges

A Fort Wayne man is charged with rape, sexual battery in front of children and strangulation stemming from a Feb. 10 incident.

Lucas Wolfgang Scharr, 23, of the 1700 block of Freedom Drive, was released from the Allen County Jail on $17,500 bond. He has a court hearing Monday.

According to court records, Scharr couldn't find his Xbox controller and the victim offered to help. Scharr then allegedly grabbed her from behind and attempted sex acts with her. She told him “we're not doing this,” court documents said.

He made a couple of demands and then started to choke her and told her “hate sex is good sex,” documents said. Then he threw her on her back and started to strangle her and slap her face.

The victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Center. She told law enforcement that she waited to call 911 because she was afraid Scharr would harm her for calling police, court documents said.