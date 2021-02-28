Documents tell only part of stun gun story

Glenn Dunlap would love to share his story with the world.

The 58-year-old disabled U.S. Army veteran says he still has related health issues after Monroe Town Marshal Nicholas Yoder allegedly used a stun gun on him in October.

But too much information released before Yoder's June 6 jury trial could taint the jury pool, Adams County Prosecutor Jeremy Brown said. Dunlap, who lives in Fort Wayne, said he is bound to a gag order and has been asked not to comment on the case.

An Adams County grand jury indicted Yoder, 38, in December on two felony counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury by using a stun gun in a “rude, insolent or angry manner.” Police reports and court documents do not give a full accounting of Dunlap's injuries.

The incident occurred Oct. 7 at the Village Green Apartments in Decatur and led to Yoder's suspension without pay from the Adams County Jail where he worked as a confinement officer. He was also suspended with pay from the town of Monroe. The incident was recorded on a body camera.

Law enforcement officers commonly use stun guns when trying to control people resisting arrest or failing to comply with officers' commands. More than 15,000 of the nation's 18,000 law enforcement agencies use conducted energy devices, or CEDs as they are also known, according to a report published in 2019 at the Department of Justice's National Institute of Justice. The devices are generally referred to as Tasers by law enforcement and the general public.

Since they were introduced several decades ago, critics have warned that “significant injury” or death could result from “too many activations of the device, prolonged exposure or use on the chest, thus risking heart abnormalities,” the report said.

The Justice Department report cites an investigation published by the news service Reuters in 2017 that said since 2000 more than 1,000 people died in the U.S. after police used CEDs on them. A stun gun, or Taser, was the cause or contributing factor in 153 of those deaths.

Additionally, Reuters found that 9 out of 10 of those who died were unarmed and 1 in 4 had mental illness or neurological disorders. Axon Enterprise Inc., known formerly as Taser International Inc., the primary Taser vendor, denied that the weapon was to blame, the Reuters report said.

In Indiana, a 42-year-old man died in December after he fled Greenfield officers who used a stun gun on him. He then fell, hitting his head on concrete. No charges were filed in the incident investigated by the Indiana State Police.

Although details of the incident involving Dunlap are sealed until the jury trial begins in June, other documents obtained by The Journal Gazette provide a glimpse of what Dunlap experienced.

In a police report, Decatur patrol officer Andrew Elwell wrote: “Marshall Yoder, who had a Taser drawn behind us, approached Glenn as he was resisting us on the couch, discharging the Taser cartridge into Glenn's abdominal area. The probes of the Taser cartridge attached directly on Glenn's abdomen, however he continued to resist our commands. Marshall Yoder then placed the Taser on one of Glenn's lower legs advising him to stop resisting. Glenn attempted to grab Marshall Yoder's Taser during this process.”

After Dunlap was pulled off the couch and told to lie on his stomach, Elwell told Dunlap to remove his hands from under his chest, the document said.

“During this process Marshall Yoder discharged another cycle on his Taser, placing the Taser on Glenn's back,” Elwell wrote. The Taser probes still attached to Dunlap's abdominal area were removed once Dunlap was double handcuffed and helped to his feet, the report said.

Police had confronted Dunlap about 3 p.m. that day after a morning incident at Village Green Apartments. An apartment maintenance worker, who had scheduled an inspection that morning, knocked on the apartment door belonging to Dunlap's ex-wife, Tina Schaffner, with whom Dunlap was staying.

According to Elwell's report, the worker started to enter slowly after there was no response and was greeted by Dunlap pointing a handgun at the worker's head. Dunlap says if there was a notice, neither he nor his ex-wife were aware of it. She was in the shower at the time of Elwell's arrival and could not hear.

After the encounter, an apartment director called police asking for a well-being check on Dunlap's ex-wife. Once on scene, Elwell attempted to talk to Dunlap, whom he described as “apprehensive.” Dunlap's ex-wife told Elwell Dunlap was “a constitutionalist,” the report said.

At the apartment, Elwell said he was worried about the handgun he believed was in the apartment and asked for backup officers. Yoder and Decatur officer Eric Mitchel arrived, the report said.

After Yoder used a stun gun on Dunlap, Dunlap was taken to the Adams County Detention Center. He was charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, charges that were dismissed Nov. 24. No reason was given for the dismissal of charges.

Adams County Sheriff Dan Mawhorr sought to terminate Yoder as a confinement officer, but he wanted his job back and asked for a hearing in front of the Adams County commissioners. On Tuesday, a hearing was scheduled, but Yoder withdrew his request and is now terminated, Mawhorr said. Yoder was making about $40,000 annually; starting pay is around $36,000.

Monroe's town attorney, Stacy Somers, said the town continues to pay Yoder while he is suspended from his position as town marshal. His annual salary for a 20-hour work week is about $16,000, Somers added.

On April 1, Adams Superior Court is set to hear Yoder's motion to dismiss the case. Yoder's attorney, Indianapolis-based Andrew Duncan, declined to comment and advised his client to do the same. Attempts to contact Yoder were unsuccessful.

Depending on the outcome of the trial, the town of Monroe could reinstate Yoder. His photo as assistant town marshal is still on the town's website as of Saturday.

Yoder's termination as a confinement officer followed several disciplinary actions against him during his career at the Adams County Jail, Mawhorr said.

Yoder was hired in January 2005 and had risen to the rank of assistant jail commander at the facility that currently employs 20 confinement officers and has 224 beds.

In April 2019, he was disciplined and demoted for breach of confidentiality for a non-disclosure agreement he had signed, Mawhorr said. In July 2019, he was given a written warning for unprofessional language and demeaning language and behavior toward inmates and co-workers.

“He cussed at people and was unprofessional,” Mawhorr said. He was also given a warning because “he didn't wear his body camera as required,” something officers must do when they go on their rounds or know they are going to have contact with inmates.

