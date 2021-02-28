Policies differ on tracking use of police stun guns

Adams County doesn't track how often stun guns are used, Sheriff Dan Mawhorr said.

“Honestly, they are not used that often. It's never been an issue we thought we'd have to track,” said Mawhorr, who has been sheriff for about two years.

“When it's used, obviously there's a case report.” He estimated stun gun use at less than six times a year.

A stun gun shoots barbs that can penetrate clothing, attach to the skin and then have to be manually removed, Mawhorr said.

“The spread of the barb will lock your body up for five seconds. It disorients them a little bit,” Mawhorr explained. A drive stun that does not release a barb is used up close.

A stun gun is still considered a less lethal alternative to deadly force, equivalent to “siccing a dog on you, hitting you with a nightstick, Taser or pepper spray,” Mawhorr said.

Since 2005, the Huntington County sheriff's office has equipped deputies and reserve deputies with stun guns, Deputy Chris Long, the department's use of force instructor, wrote in an email to The Journal Gazette.

Since 2016, the department has used stun guns 16 times. The weapons have mostly been used in cases involving battery and resisting law enforcement with physical force. There have been three that involved a person threatening or attempting suicide, Long said.

DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II said stun guns are deployed rarely by his deputies but have been in use since 2011.

“The two barbed probes enter the skin to provide electrical contact. Individuals are treated as soon as possible after Taser deployment for a small puncture wound,” Cserep said.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department has been equipped with stun guns since 2008, but not all officers are issued stun guns, said Capt. Steve Stone, spokesman.

There are 123 stun guns for officers and eight for the Allen County Jail.

“We have roughly 15 to 20 Taser deployments a year,” Stone responded in an email. “I am not aware of any serious injuries by a taser deployment.”

In Kosciusko County, officers have the choice to carry a stun gun, Sgt. Chris Francis, spokesman for the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department, said. Stun guns have been in use since 2006 and are used in situations “presented with assaultive and defensively resistant subjects,” he said.

In 2020, confinement officers used stun guns 20 times and patrol, 15 times.

Stun guns were first introduced to the Indiana State Police SWAT team in 2006 but gradually expanded to include road patrol and other selectively assigned troopers, said Sgt. Brian Walker, state police spokesman.

State police have about 750 stun guns and 1,200 troopers.

Stun gun use went up slightly in the last five years at Fort Wayne Police Department until this year when it declined for COVID-19-related reasons, including fewer service calls during the shutdown, said Sofia Rosales Scatena, Fort Wayne police spokeswoman.

In 2015 and 2016, stun guns were used 62 and 83 times, respectively, by Fort Wayne police. From 2017 to 2019, the numbers went from 105 to 119 to 112. In 2020, there were 86 stun gun deployments, Rosales-Scatena said. The pandemic could be the reason stun gun use was down last year because there were fewer service runs, she added.

“It is noted that they go to the hospital because it is policy that they go. No significant injuries due to the use of a Taser were noted for 2020,” Rosales-Scatena said.

jduffy@jg.net