Adams County sting nets 10 arrests on drug crimes

Operation Boomerang, a 10-month investigation in Adams County, led to the arrest of 10 people from the area on drug-related charges.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, investigators from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department and Wells County Sheriff's Department arrived with search warrants at several locations in Decatur, Bluffton and Allen County, Adams County Chief Deputy Eric Beer said Wednesday.

Multiple buys were made from those arrested and most of the drugs involved were methamphetamine. Cocaine was also sold, Beer said.

A release Wednesday from Sheriff Dan Mawhorr said several of those arrested were repeat offenders.

Mawhorr said Adams County courts offer great rehabilitation tools, “but the outcome depends solely on the willingness of each individual to change their life for the better.”

The name Boomerang was chosen because a boomerang “returns to the originator, often with negative consequences,” a news release from the sheriff's department said.

Mawhorr said the people arrested have not only ruined their own lives but “have also destroyed the lives of many people that they have helped get addicted to illegal drugs.”.

Those arrested: Justin Dean Canales Brown, 26, Decatur, two counts methamphetamine dealing; Rusty William Brown, 36, Decatur, two counts methamphetamine dealing; Jessica Lyn Miller, 29, Geneva, two counts methamphetamine dealing; Patricia Michelle Miller, 25, Geneva, two counts methamphetamine dealing; Alexandra Leigh Summer Brown, 24, Monroeville, one count methamphetamine dealing; Angel Denise Talarico, 25, Monroeville, two counts methamphetamine dealing; Jennifer Lyn Brown, 46, Geneva, one count methamphetamine dealing; Zachary Lawerence Brown, 24, Geneva, one count methamphetamine dealing; Charles Joseph Andress, 37, Fort Wayne, two counts cocaine dealing; and, Nick Handshoe, 49, Decatur, probation violation.

Police continue to search for Ricky Allen Stetler of Decatur, wanted for two counts methamphetamine dealing.

jduffy@jg.net