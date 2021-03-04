Boyfriend facing charges over 1-year-old's injuries

When the toddler's mother returned home from work, her son's lips were purple. She noticed there were bruises on his chest and abdomen.

About 10 p.m. Feb. 18, after rushing him to a hospital, the mother was told her 17-month-old son had bleeding in his abdomen and he was transported to a major trauma hospital for surgery, according to court documents.

Camilo Cordero Hernandez, 24, of the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged Tuesday with battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury.

The boy's mother said she'd been in a relationship with Hernandez for about a year and lived in the same house. She said all of her children were left in the care of Hernandez.

Hernandez told Detective John Chambers he didn't know how the injuries happened, but he noticed the bruises. He also said he was the only adult at the home while the boy's mother worked and was in charge of six children.

Hernandez was being held at the Allen County Jail held in lieu of $100,000 bail and is on a hold for U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement, a jail spokesman said.

