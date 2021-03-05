Convicted sergeant asks safety board for hearing

A Fort Wayne police sergeant who admitted strangling his wife has asked for a hearing before the board of public safety that will decide whether he keeps his job.

Sgt. Boyce Ballinger was given a 11/2-year suspended sentence last week after he pleaded guilty in February to felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

Police Chief Steve Reed has asked the board of safety to fire Ballinger, but Ballinger has a right to request a hearing, Assistant Chief Karl Niblick said during Thursday's board of safety meeting.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 26.

Ballinger was arrested after Ballinger's wife called Capt. Mitch McKinney on Oct. 17 to report her husband strangled her after they got into an argument when they returned home from a party. Ballinger's wife told police he pushed in her neck for two to three seconds and nearly broke down their bedroom door. An officer at the scene wrote that she had redness and bruises to her neck.

In December, Ballinger was jailed after violating a no-contact order. His wife was sitting in her car Dec. 12 when Ballinger “pulled up directly next to her in the parking lot,” according to a supplemental police report.

Ballinger asked whether she would get back together with him, to which she replied she would not, court records said. Ballinger also asked her not to call the police. She asked if he was following her and he said he wasn't. However, he said, you know I only pushed you. At that point, she drove away, court records said.

Four years ago, Ballinger received the department's Purple Heart for running into a home after a man stabbed two people and started a fire. Ballinger was seriously injured and hospitalized with lung damage from smoke inhalation.

In other business, the board of safety was told of suspensions for two officers. Officer Daniel Raber was suspended for four months for violating departmental computer policies and Officer Teresa Trimble-Holloway was suspended for one day for investigative negligence.

The board also promoted officers Ryan Moore and Phillip Bartrom to sergeant and three officers were approved for retirement: Sgt. John Schilt, 31 years of service; Officer Robert Ness, 26 years and Sgt. Joseph Hontz, 34 years.

