FWPD unveils new operations hub

Fort Wayne police unveiled a state-of-the-art, high-tech command center Thursday to monitor manhunts, drug raids, missing persons searches and other real-time investigations.

The Investigative Operations Center features large television screens, electronic white boards and multiple computer monitors surrounding a central operations desk. Also equipped with a coffee corner, the 980-square-foot room became operational in December but was a year in the making, according to Deputy Chief James Feasel, who oversees all departmental investigative operations.

The center's capabilities include monitoring multiple suspect interviews, on-scene surveillance cameras, police drone footage and target acquisition mapping, Feasel and others said. It also contains enough radio apparatus to coordinate multiple teams at once.

Leaders from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Indiana State Police and the FBI attended the unveiling ceremony along with Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed; Capt. Kevin Hunter of the vice and narcotics unit; Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of the police department's homicide unit; and Lt. Jon Bowers, who oversaw the installation of technology.

Reed said the center was the product of not only quality people running investigations, but units working as a team. “All the technology in this room. It's amazing,” Reed said.

Maj. Kevin Hobson of the Indiana State Police, chairman of the Indiana HIDTA Executive Board, said the center's level of sophistication is unparalleled in Indiana, although other agencies have real-time investigatory centers, too.

HIDTA, a federally operated program that stands for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, provided $110,000 of the $150,000 cost to build the room, Charles Porucznik, Indiana's HIDTA executive director, said at the event.

In September 2019, Allen County was given HIDTA designation, one of six in the state. The other counties are LaPorte, Porter, Lake, Marion and Vanderburgh.

A year before the designation, initiated by Hunter, was approved, Hughes took over the homicide department, ushering in a team approach to solving homicides. After his appointment, clearance rates soared to more than 75%, but Hughes said he could see equipment was needed to help the team's efforts.

“There was so much information we were trying to keep track of and we were trying to do it with a team of 10 to 20 detectives at a time,” Hughes said Thursday. “We were crowding around one cubicle or one white board, and we just decided we needed a room to keep all of this information organized.”

In January 2020, Hughes and others realized multiple team manhunts were taking several hours and approached HIDTA seeking to use federal funds for a “build-out.” With commitments from HIDTA and Fort Wayne police, the project was under construction by October, a slideshow indicated.

Even though construction had not been completed, enough support was available in October for a multijurisdictional juvenile trafficking case out of Huntington. In two days, a young girl was rescued and several people were arrested, according to the slideshow.

On Monday, Charles Daub, one of the men involved in the investigation, was sentenced in Huntington County to 30 years for child molesting and promoting child sexual trafficking.

On Feb. 17, from the center, Hughes monitored the aftermath of the triple shooting of three young men at the Quick Stop at East State Boulevard and Hobson Road, shortly after it occurred at 6:20 p.m. Using stills culled from surveillance footage, he was able to release a photo of Joseph Bossard, the 32-year-old charged with murder in the subsequent deaths of two of the young men, and a photo of his truck.

Using drones and GPS mapping at the center's interactive screens, Bossard was located at his home on Laverne Avenue, two blocks from the convenience store. That night, Hughes said, police drones picked up heat signals from inside Bossard's red pickup truck parked in the driveway, indicating that a person had recently been inside the truck.

An arrest was made five hours after the shootings when Bossard exited his home.

Counties or municipalities seeking federal support under the HIDTA designation must prove the area is a “significant center of illegal drug production, manufacturing, importing or distribution” and that the designee works with federal, state and local agencies to combat drug-related crimes, according to HIDTA's website. The federal director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy makes the designation.

Currently, Allen County is one of 33 HIDTAs in the U.S., the website said.

Hughes and Hunter said more technology will likely be added to the room, simply referred to as the IOC.

“We're constantly looking at new technologies and programs that we think might be able to bring safety to the community,” Hughes said. “We're constantly demoing products and entertaining other companies that want to come in and show us what they have to offer.”

