Man, 4 kids hurt in Steuben crash

A man and his four children were injured, some of them severely, in a single-?vehicle crash Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road in Steuben County.

Traffic on the Toll Road had to be shut down temporarily in both directions for nearly two hours while troopers and first responders managed the scene.

State troopers were called about 2 p.m. to mile marker 135.

Troopers found a blue 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan crashed with heavy damage in the center median.

Master Trooper Tony Lomonaco's preliminary investigation reported that Luke Christopher Peterson, 43, of Cleveland was driving the Dodge minivan west on Interstate 90 at a high rate of speed prior to losing control.The minivan ran off the road into the median, and then rolled several times before coming to a rest.

Witnesses reported seeing the minivan being recklessly driven at a high rate of speed, swerving in and out of traffic before the crash, police said.

Witnesses further stated that the minivan swerved to avoid striking the rear of a tractor-?semitrailer before running off into the median, police said.

Two of Peterson's children were flown by Parkview Samaritan helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, with Peterson and two other children being transported by ambulance to the same hospital.

Lomonaco could not immediately determine if seat belts were in use, as the driver and all four children were out of the vehicle when Lomonaco arrived.

There were no child safety seats or booster seats in the vehicle, but the Caravan's airbags deployed, police said.

A report will be turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges to be filed.