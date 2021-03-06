Black balloons battle ODs

Local residents may see a black balloon tied to their neighbor's porch or a tree in the front yard today and wonder why.

March 6 is national Black Balloon Day, a day to fight the scourge of drug and alcohol overdoses and remember those who lost their lives to drugs or are addicted.

Friday, Theresa Juillerat brought her story to the public at Highland Park Cemetery where her 23-year-old son, Chris Juillerat, is buried.

On May 12, 2020, two days after Mother's Day, Chris ingested fentanyl, a drug considered 50 to 100 times deadlier than heroin.

Juillerat said her son wasn't an addict but used the pills to self-medicate.

Chris suffered from depression after having lost so many friends to homicides, drugs and car accidents, Juilllerat said. With her son's lifelong friend, Juwan Bolden, by her side Friday, Juillerat tied a black balloon to his grave, hoping to raise awareness that this drug problem, particularly right now with counterfeit pills flooding the market, needs people to report drug dealers to law enforcement and be aware.

Jennifer Hope with the organization Mom of an Addict, also spoke.

“Unless you're walking that path, you don't understand,” Hope said, adding that in northeast Indiana with about 785,000 people, estimates are that 10% are struggling with substance abuse.

“In the 12-month period that ended in July 2020, there were over 86,000 deaths caused by overdose in the U.S. alone. While this number is alarming, predictions are that we will soon reach 100,000 lost in 12 months,” Hope said.

Mom of an Addict meets Tuesdays at The Chapel on West Hamilton Road at 6:30 p.m., Hope said.

Chris Juillerat, the father of Jaxon, 2, became a statistic, one of the 120 overdose deaths last year with 42 deaths awaiting toxicology results in Allen County, according to Capt. Kevin Hunter of the Fort Wayne Police Department's Vice & Narcotics Unit. Most overdose deaths are fentanyl-related, Hunter said.

In 2019, there were 144 fatal overdoses, a 5-year peak, which may be surpassed when the final numbers are in. Additionally, there was about a 40% leap in nonfatal overdoses from 2019 from 829 to 1,243, Hunter reported.

“The rise in fatal and nonfatal overdoses can be linked to the novel coronavirus and the flood of fake OxyContin and oxycodone on the streets right now. All of those contain fentanyl,” Hunter said in January.

Juillerat has found solace with her friends in JAVA – Justice Accountability Victim Advocacy – a local organization that has focused on families who have lost loved ones to homicides.

But Juillerat and her JAVA peers call these deaths drug-induced homicides, whether the intent to kill is there or not. Law enforcement has stated that proving a dealer or individual intended to kill by drugs is extremely difficult.

Juillerat and her son's girlfriend believe the pills killed Chris in about a half hour. His girlfriend called Chris twice that morning and the first time he sounded normal.

“The second time she could tell that something wasn't right. She contacted me and we both got there and found him. I called 911 and started CPR. I never imagined I'd ever administer CPR on my own child,” Juillerat said. “The EMTs arrived and administered several doses of Narcan and were able to regain a faint pulse, so they rushed him to Parkview. Due to COVID restrictions, I was unable to accompany him.

“I waited by the phone, just waiting for the call from someone to give me some information; his status, his room number or when I could come pick him up and bring him home. The call came ... the caller asked me to come to the hospital. I remember asking, is he OK? My son is alive, right? Silence. 'No ma'am, I'm sorry.' In an instant, my world crumbled. Nothing could have prepared me for that moment of being faced with the reality of living my life without my son,” Juillerat said.

Her grandson keeps his memory alive, particularly with his facial expressions.

Bolden says his smile is exactly like his father's. At the gravesite, there is a bottle of Mountain Dew, Chris' favorite drink, a cardinal, the bird representing a loved one in heaven, and sunflowers, the flowers Chris gave Juillerat on Mother's Day.

“They will be my forever flowers,” Juillerat said.

Black Balloon Day is a national event that started in 2015, Juillerat said. Black Balloon Day will be an annual event in Fort Wayne.

