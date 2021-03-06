Man shot in Huntington, treated at city hospital

A 29-year-old man was treated at a Fort Wayne hospital after a shooting in Huntington early Friday, Huntington police said.

Police were called about 4 a.m. on a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wright Street, police said in a statement.

It said officers began medical treatment on the victim until care was turned over to the Huntington Fire Department and Parkview EMS. The man was later released, police said.

Huntington police are investigating the shooting, which they said is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Huntington County Sheriff's Department, Huntington firefighters, Parkview EMS and Indiana State Police assisted Huntington police.

Driver at large after 2-state chase

A 28-year-old Hamilton man is still at large after being pursued by Hicksville, Ohio, officers into DeKalb County, where officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department assisted with the pursuit.

On Friday just after midnight, Skyler Robertson pulled out from a residence in the 800 block of East High Street and took off when the Hicksville officer tried to speak with him, according to a release from the Hicksville Police Department.

The pursuit went through the streets of Hicksville and continued on County Road 64 in DeKalb County, ending on County Road 75 after Robertson's car left the road and got stuck in mud in a cornfield.

Robertson then fled on foot.

A 27-year-old woman who was a passenger was detained and released.

DeKalb and Defiance, Ohio, sheriff's officers attempted tracking Robertson with their K-9 units, but Robertson remained at large, the release said.

Robertson has active arrest warrants for Tennessee, Georgia and Colorado. Drugs and paraphernalia were found in his car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 415-542-6661.

Couple arrested after gun pulled

A couple was arrested by Indiana State troopers after the trooper pulled into a gas station in Ashley and was flagged down by an employee as the couple roared out of the station.

Friday around 7:30 a.m., Dustin Wayne Austin, 33, of Indianapolis and Amanda Evelyn Jessup, 33, of Home, Michigan, allegedly brandished a gun at a worker at the Ashley Deli on State Road 4.

Austin was charged with a warrant out of Johnson County and Jessup was charged with drug paraphernalia possession. With the help of the Auburn Police Department, the duo was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, a release from Sgt. Brian Walker, ISP spokesman, said.

After state trooper Wes Rowlader radioed the information, state trooper Lt. Corey Culler spotted a white Toyota car matching the suspects' description traveling south on I-69 near Auburn.

State troopers cornered the couple a short time later at a gas station in Auburn and arrested them, according to the release. Drug paraphernalia and a handgun were found in their car.

ISP detective Mike Carroll is investigating the incident at the Ashley gas station, the release said. Ashley police also assisted.