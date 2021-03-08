Drug charges follow CPR to save man, 27

Court documents reveal a relationship and tactics of an alleged 27-year-old Fort Wayne drug dealer charged with methamphetamine and narcotic drug dealing.

Burke W. Baughman Jr. of the 6300 block of Liberty Drive was charged Thursday and is being held without bail.

The arrest stemmed after a 911 call about a potential overdose was received and Baughman was found in his girlfriend's house Feb. 12 about 5 p.m. Detectives administered CPR to Baughman until medics arrived. Narcotics detectives noted there was a strong odor of marijuana in the basement where the overdose had occurred and obtained a search warrant from the house's owner, court documents.

Numerous bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl were located in prepackaged amounts. Police also found typical drug references in text messages on two cellphones owned by Baughman and his girlfriend, documents said.

Baughman has a court hearing today.

Woman charged with drug dealing

After allegedly selling drugs in three undercover buys for fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, a Fort Wayne woman faces several charges.

Holly Brooks, also known as Holly Fedock, 31, of the 1900 block of Third Street, was charged Feb. 26 with two counts methamphetamine dealing and two counts narcotic drug dealing.

The first buy Jan. 25 yielded 0.5 gram of fentanyl and 3.6 grams of methamphetamine at a cost of $280. On Jan. 27, Brooks allegedly sold 0.1 grams of heroin and 14.1 grams of methamphetamine ($500). The final buy on Feb. 3 was for 1 gram of heroin and fentanyl, 0.1 grams of fentanyl ($300), court documents said.

Brooks was being held in lieu of $530,000 bail at the Allen County Jail.

977 grams of pot found during stop

A traffic stop on Interstate 69 resulted in the seizure of 977 grams of marijuana, more than enough to make 1,900 marijuana cigarettes.

Jason Lamar Thomas, 36, of the 3400 block of McKinnie Avenue, was charged Friday with marijuana dealing.

He was pulled over Feb. 25 about 2:15 p.m. after allegedly driving 82 mph in a 70 mph zone. With the help of a police dog, the marijuana was discovered along with empty plastic baggies, a digital scale and a cup with plant residue inside a blue backpack, court documents said.

No information was available on his bond. He has a court hearing in April.

Traffic stop nets drug charges

When narcotics detectives pulled over the Ford Mustang close to 9 p.m. March 1, the driver already had four charges of narcotic drug dealing ready to file against him.

Juan F. Melendez-Castro Jr., 20, of the 5300 block of Monarch Drive, was charged Friday with four counts of narcotic drug dealing with misdemeanor narcotic drug possession.

During a traffic stop, detectives found several things in Melendez-Castro's left sock including a $20 bill containing 0.7 grams fentanyl, a receipt rolled with blue pills with “M” on one side and “30” on the other side, and a plastic bag with three more blue pills, which were identified as oxycodone, according to court documents.

Before the stop, detectives had investigated Melendez-Castro between October and February, court papers said.

He was being held on $200,000 at the Allen County Jail.

