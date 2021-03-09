2 bodies found in separate incidents

Fort Wayne and Allen County officials are investigating two separate deaths discovered Monday.

City firefighters found a man dead about 8:30 a.m. Monday in an apartment at 3444 E. State Blvd.

Firefighters were called after the man was found unconscious.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said investigators determined there had been a fire in the apartment, but the fire was out when firefighters arrived.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, and no foul play was suspected in the man’s death, O’Connor said.

The coroner’s office will identify the victim and cause of death after an autopsy.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department was called just before 11 a.m. about a man found dead in a water-filled ditch along Meyer Road just north of Paulding Road.

Capt. Steve Stone, sheriff’s department public information officer, said Monday afternoon there was no evidence of foul play. An autopsy will determine the cause of death, he said.