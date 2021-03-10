Body found in ditch ID'd as 15-year-old boy

The person found dead in a water-filled ditch in southeast Allen County was identified Tuesday as a 15-year-old boy from Fort Wayne.

The cause and manner of Darirreyon Alexander’s death are pending further investigation, the Allen County coroner’s office said.

Alexander was found partially submerged in about 2 feet of water about 11 a.m. Monday along Meyer Road just north of Paulding Road, authorities said.

There was no evidence of foul play, Capt. Steve Stone of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said Monday afternoon.

The coroner has not identified the other person found dead Monday.

Firefighters were called to an apartment at 3444 E. State Blvd. about 8:30 a.m. after a man was found unconscious. Investigators determined there had been a fire, but the blaze was out when firefighters arrived, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said Monday. O’Connor said investigators believe the fire was accidental, and no foul play was suspected.

