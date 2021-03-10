City gets report on police reform

The Fort Wayne city councilwoman tasked with co-chairing the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice handed the mayor and police chief the culmination of eight months' work Tuesday – recommendations to strengthen the community's trust in local police.

“The community has to trust the Fort Wayne Police Department, and to get there we must acknowledge that some mistrust does currently exist,” Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said. “The recommendations provided within this report are a first step to modifying procedures to build that trust.”

The commission was formed in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests in downtown last year after George Floyd, a Black man, died after being restrained by a white Minneapolis police officer.

The May 29-30 demonstrations began peacefully but ended with police deploying tear gas and rubber bullets after protesters refused to clear streets. More than 50 windows were smashed downtown, and police said more than 100 people were arrested. Protesters and others have criticized police for its crowd-control tactics as well as the alleged targeted arrests of protest leaders in the following weeks.

Mayor Tom Henry announced the creation of the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice in June.

“What happened here last summer was devastating for our community,” Henry said. “There's no question that we had actions taken by individuals in this community that needed to be talked about. The actions taken by our police department that had to be justified. And the only way to do that was to bring together our community.”

Chambers co-chaired the commission with Joe Jordan of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. The group comprised 15 others, including representatives from the police department, the Allen County prosecutor's office, a protest leader and religious leaders.

The recommendations Chambers delivered to Henry and Police Chief Steve Reed were unanimously endorsed by the commission, but she and Jordan said the work wasn't easy.

“There were tense moments,” Chambers said. “There were delicate moments.”

The recommendations, which were compiled in a glossy 12-page booklet available digitally on the city's website, focus on areas including race relations, communication and departmental transparency. Chambers said the commission believes they will be transformational.

“We took a hard look at policies and procedures of the Fort Wayne Police Department,” Jordan said. “We didn't look at one instance, but at the culture, and the surrounding services that are provided by the department.”

During the news conference, Chambers described all the recommendations as “paramount,” but afterward she told The Journal Gazette she is especially interested in the suggestion about diversifying the police force so it reflects the broader community.

About 84% of the police force is white compared with 67% of the city's population, according to the report. It also notes Blacks make up 15% of the city but represent only 9% of the police department.

Commission member Relando Rencher, a protest leader also known as AlienNature, told The Journal Gazette that requiring officers to wear body cameras was one of his favorite recommendations.

The 2021 city budget includes funding for 100 body cameras, and the council approved plans to buy 220 more for a total cost of almost $1 million. An $83,000 federal grant will offset some expenses.

The commission also calls for mediated conversations about the late May protests to help facilitate the healing process. Many people want this, Rencher said.

“It's important to know how we can move forward without another incident such as those that transpired,” Rencher said via social media.

Reed said he hopes to adopt as many recommendations as possible. He noted factors, such as budget constraints, could influence implementation.

He and Henry plan to respond to the commission within 45 days.

In its report, the commission acknowledged there is no perfect solution, and implementing any recommendation will take a culture of commitment by police and the community.

“Change does not happen overnight, nor can it occur in a vacuum,” the commission wrote. “There must be continued communication by all community members to realize the positive and meaningful change that brings forth racial equity and peace to all Fort Wayne residents, especially those who are Black, people of color, or marginalized. Together, we can make sure that everyone in Fort Wayne is respected, appreciated, and valued.”

