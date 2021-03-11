Man convicted of murder in friend's death

After Anshious B.D. Aron Storey shot and killed Ronnie Hall Jr., he called 911 to report he'd shot his friend who had tried to rob him.

But why his roommate, “Rondo,” wanted to rob the unemployed Storey while Hall, 21, was working two jobs and had just bought a gray 2012 Chrysler LX fresh from the lot wasn't made clear during closing arguments.

A jury Wednesday convicted Storey of murder and an enhancement charge for using a firearm in the commission of a crime. He faces up to 85 years in prison when he is sentenced April 23.

Storey, 18 at the time of the May 18 shooting, represented himself during his three-day trial, wearing a suit, white shirt and tie, presiding alone over small stacks of papers as he sat at his courtroom desk.

Storey tried to have his case dismissed while it progressed through the courts, and Superior Court Judge David Zent warned him several times against representing himself.

During closing arguments, Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Michael attempted to destroy Storey's argument that he defended himself during a robbery.

A photo of Hall with a bullet wound at his right temple showed “the muzzle of a handgun that had to be shot at point-blank range,” Michael said. “He pulled out a 9 mm gun and jammed it against Ronnie Hall's temple and pulled the trigger. He didn't stop there. He shot him two more times.”

Other gunshot wounds were to the shoulder and another to the right ear that “traveled upward through the mouth and then through the left eye socket,” according to a probable cause written by Fort Wayne police homicide Detective Scott Studebaker.

He missed once, Michael said. Four shell casings found in the car matched the 9 mm Taurus G2C that Storey's mother, Quezella Storey, had bought four days before the shooting, a gun that was never found despite searches by police dogs, water and drones, Michael said.

Storey called 911 at 4 a.m. to report the shooting and told the dispatcher he didn't know where the gun was. Storey was asked if Hall hurt him, hit or punched him. “No ma'am. We wrestled a little bit in the car before I shot him because he tried to shoot me,” Storey replied.

The incident began before 3:30 a.m. at the Shell gas station at Maplecrest Road and East State Boulevard. Hall, a Snider High school graduate who was working at UPS and McDonald's, emerged from his new vehicle.

Receipts show he used Storey's debit card while he tried to withdraw $200 at the gas station's ATM. At first, the PIN was incorrect, so he talked with Storey and walked back in. The second time, the receipt showed there were non-sufficient funds.

In the dark, rainy weather, Hall crashed his car into a building at 3:36 a.m. at 3323 Timberhill Drive. When Storey got out of the car, witnesses said they saw him check on the driver's side of the car, then run away clutching something near his waist, charging documents said.

Police found Hall lying outside his vehicle with a faint pulse, Michael said.

Storey said the two men had lived at an apartment in the 4400 block of Tamarack Drive for three months. That night when Storey got into Hall's car, Storey said he was “invited.”

Storey said the evidence didn't show what had happened before the shooting and he wasn't able to share more details during the 911 call. “I really didn't go into detail after everything happened,” he said as he addressed the jurors. “I really didn't know what I was thinking.”

