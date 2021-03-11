No bomb found after bank alert

The Allen County Sheriff's Department determined a bomb threat Wednesday was not a threat to safety.

The sheriff's department was called to First Merchants Bank in Grabill just after 11 a.m. after a cleaning crew found what appeared to be pipe bombs in a plastic bag inside a back room near the drive-thru, police said.

The building was evacuated. The Fort Wayne Police Department Bomb Squad inspected the devices and determined they were most likely training aids left behind by the previous bank, which conducted training and security in-house, the sheriff's department said.

The bomb squad collected the pipes, and the bank was reopened for business before 1 p.m., authorities said.

Blaze damages Wolverton home

Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a house fire at 601 Wolverton Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called about 2:15 p.m. and had the blaze under control in about six minutes after arriving, the department said.

The fire, found in the interior rear and exterior of the house, was determined to be accidentally caused by discarded smoking materials, the department said. It caused minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage, the department said.