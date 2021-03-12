Man sought by Wells sheriff found dead

A man whom the Wells County sheriff's department was searching for was found dead Wednesday.

The sheriff's department was investigating information that Scott A. Kaehr, 42, from Wells County, who was wanted for multiple counts of felony invasion of privacy, had returned to the area after working in the southern part of the state.

Officers learned that Kaehr was at a home north of Markle, a statement from the Wells County sheriff said.

Kaehr was found dead on the property after police got a search warrant and called in the Indian State Police Emergency Response Team over safety concerns, the statement said. Kaehr's cause of death will be released by the Wells County coroner's office.