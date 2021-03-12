Woman charged in crash that injured worker

A 68-year-old Fort Wayne woman is charged with drunken driving after police said she ran her car into the back of a garbage truck, severely injuring a worker who was pinned in the crash.

When police arrived in the 900 block of Oxford Street about 6 p.m. Thursday, Patricia Stewart, of the 1000 block of Oxford Street, was in the back seat and couldn’t figure out how to get out of her vehicle.

Officers had to "smash a window so they could get to her and assess her for injuries," court documents said.

Police discovered a glass pipe with burnt ends on it in Stewart’s coat pocket. Stewart said the glass pipe was old and was from back when she used to "smoke," court documents said.

She was charged Friday with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.363%, four times the legal driving limit of 0.08%. A chemical test administered an hour and a half later registered a blood alcohol level of 0.245%, or three times the legal limit.

The worker, Bryce Carpenter, had a severe leg injury, court documents said. He was doing well, according to a Red River Waste Solutions employee who answered the phone Friday, but no other details were given.

Stewart was released on her own recognizance and has a court hearing Wednesday.

