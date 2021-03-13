Caution greets city report on police

Several residents, including some protesters, are cautiously accepting a report presented this week containing recommendations to strengthen the community's trust in local police.

But they question whether police need to focus more on de-escalation, transparency and atonement.

After Black Lives Matter protests rocked downtown Fort Wayne in May, Mayor Tom Henry was called on by protesters to address the divide between police and the people. Henry's answer was to create a commission to address public safety and racial justice.

The report issued Monday from the Mayor's Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice appears to be well received by a number of people asked, though some of them did not want to comment publicly. Others said they need time to go through the report.

One of the groups formed during the protests, Changemakers, is analyzing the four-section report, co-founder Daylana Daisy Saunders, said this week. She and her co-leader, Alisha Nelson, who called on local people to gather at the Allen County Courthouse Green on May 29, the first day of the protests, will issue their own report soon, she said.

Jain Young of Heartland Communities, Inc., who administered $15,000 in legal fees to protesters, said she knows several people on the commission and thought the report reflected hard work.

However, she thought the report focused on defending the police and “being concerned for their being simply misunderstood within the community. They want us to believe that misconduct does not happen or is rare and duly disciplined. The mistrust of FWPD is real and justified.”

Young said as the administrator who worked with many protesters heard many stories of arrests and mistreatment of the protesters. “Sure, some of their cases were dropped because there was no evidence of wrongdoing. So when do we get to publicly acknowledge those innocent people who were repeatedly beat up during arrest and after taken to jail?” she asked.

Carmen Lowe, the organizer of panel discussions at the Urban League with several Black Lives Matters protesters in August, believed some of the recommendations in the report's Section 3 on Departmental Transparency were “spot on,” including one that would increase the number of people on the Board of Public Safety to five members.

Currently, the board has three members: Rusty York, a former city police chief, Tim Davie, a former fire chief and Frank Casagrande, a local business owner.

Recommendation 3-A proposes that the majority of the board “be unaffiliated with public safety.”

The biggest takeaway for Lowe was the report “mostly discussing what the FWPD already does which is fine, but I think the public is more interested in what happens if they don't follow those policies and procedures.”

Lowe said she thought the city would be better poised to address problems by taking a poll “on what people think of the police. We don't really know what the problem is we're trying to fix.”

In Section 1 on race relations, the report called for an update from the police department on the protests and called the events “extraordinary.”

The report's goal is to increase diversity in the ranks of the police, increase the number of police officers and their pay, and “allow more respite time, time to focus on resident engagement and time for other activities that will bolster race relations.”

However, some said the issue that needs addressing is the lack of de-escalation at the protests.

In Section 4, #8Can'tWait, the second point states the police department “actively trains in de-escalation through its Use of Force continuum, promoting effective communication and equipping officers for managing conflicts.”

However, about 5 p.m. when the first tear gas use occurred May 29 in downtown Fort Wayne, many people said they did not hear any warning that it was coming. Other warnings, protesters have said, gave them little time to clear areas before the tear gas was released.

One protester, who asked not to be identified because she might lose her job, compared the police actions on May 30 to a video game. Fort Wayne police spent hours traversing the streets of downtown dispensing pepper spray, Mace canisters and rubber bullets on foot and from police vehicles.

“It was like we were playing Grand Theft Auto with police officers in Fort Wayne,” the protester said.

One community activist who asked not to be identified because of job-related repercussions said more needs to be acknowledged. “It's hard to take the recommendations seriously if they are unwilling to acknowledge and atone for the harm inflicted by the police that created the demand for such a commission,” she said.

In the report, the police department's relationship with residents is mentioned in Section 1 on race relations and a recommendation to conduct reconciliation and acknowledgment conversations with a mediator or facilitator is proposed.

But until pending civil and criminal litigation is completed, that work can't be done, the report said.

Still, one positive step noted is equipping more than 300 officers with body cameras where only about 20 existed before.

The City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of 320 body cameras at a cost of $999,073.

However, transparency and accountability are what's to be worked on, according to Jorge Eduardo Fernandez whose background is in statistics.

The cost of tear gas and other devices has not been addressed, Fernandez said. And digging into the opaque police budget makes it difficult to get answers, he said.

“A big concern was how much was spent on surplus military equipment,” he said.

City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, who chaired the commission with Joe Jordan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, called the report “the first step to modifying procedures to build that trust (with the police department).”

“The community has to trust the Fort Wayne Police Department and to get there we must acknowledge that some mistrust does currently exist,” Chambers said in an adjoining statement.

