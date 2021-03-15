20 pounds of pot found in traffic stop

As the officer rode southbound on Interstate 69, a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado passed him doing 77 mph in a 70 mph zone while the driver talked into his cellphone as he held it to his ear.

During the traffic stop March 4, about 3:45 p.m., as the Allen County Sheriff's deputy walked up, David Schlenker of Lansing, Michigan, opened his driver's side window no more than 6 inches and placed a mask on his face, court documents said.

The strong odor of marijuana was evident despite Schlenker's precautions. On Wednesday, Schlenker was charged with dealing in marijuana where the amount is at least 10 pounds.

When the officer asked about the marijuana, Schlenker replied, “I plead the Fifth.”

In the center console, the officer found a small black plastic bag with “Brix Brix” and “100 MG THC” on it. Three black duffel bags in the back seat contained clear plastic bags containing a green leafy substance. The bags had a total weight of nearly 20 pounds. Three cardboard boxes contained 18 ounces of THC wax, 209 white “Brix Brix” “100 MG THC” edibles and 100 DAB vape cartridges, court documents said.

Schlenker was released from Allen County Jail on $2,500 bond. He has a court hearing April 28.

