24-year-old dies in police chase

A Fort Wayne man driving more than 100 mph while evading state troopers died Wednesday after his SUV rolled several times off Interstate 69, police said.

Kedrin M. Jackson, 24, was ejected from a 2019 Dodge Durango at the 311 mile marker at Lima Road after being clocked at more than 110 mph. A nurse who happened to be passing by and a Fort Wayne police officer attended to the badly injured Jackson, Indiana State Police said.

Jackson was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The pursuit began on I-69 at 12:30 p.m. near the 305 mile marker at Illinois Road after a state trooper tried to stop Jackson for speeding. He was traveling about 95 mph. Jackson stopped in the middle of the interstate, but took off at a high rate of speed as the trooper started to leave his patrol car, state police said.

That trooper had to stop the chase when his patrol car struck roadway debris, flattening a tire. A second trooper was positioning to deploy stop sticks to halt Jackson's progress, but Jackson passed by too quickly, driving more than 100 mph, police said.

By the time Jackson attempted to exit I-69 at the Lima Road exit ramp, he was going over 110 mph. He lost control and drove off the exit ramp road surface, causing the Durango to flip numerous times, police said.

Jackson has been cited several times for traffic violations, according to court documents. In January 2019, he was charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and a month later was charged with misdemeanor marijuana and paraphernalia possession. In September 2018, he was cited for not having a valid driver's license.

Four years ago, he was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving with a suspended license and driving too fast for conditions, court documents state.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit will investigate Wednesday's crash and give the results to the Allen County prosecutor.

Fort Wayne police, the Allen County Sheriff's Department, Indiana Department of Transportation, Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Parker's Wrecker Service assisted state police.

