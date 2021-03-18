Man wanted on stalking charges arrested

Fort Wayne police picked up a 36-year-old South Whitley man who in February fled law enforcement on U.S. 30 and disappeared into the tree line.

Dustin Michael Boardman, 36, was wanted on stalking charges when he was reported to be hiding in the trunk of a vehicle on Flaugh Road Feb. 26. As law enforcement converged, Boardman hopped out of the trunk and was seen running for the woods.

Officers initiated a manhunt, but were unable to find Boardman until Tuesday, when city police arrested him at an undisclosed location.

Chris Francis, spokesman for the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department, said Fort Wayne police “had a little bit of an altercation with him,” but did not state where Boardman was picked up.

Boardman was being held without bail, according to a Kosciusko County Jail spokesman. He has a court hearing today.

His current charges stem from a stalking investigation in November and December that resulted in two counts stalking and three counts of invasion of privacy filed on Feb. 15.

Boardman had been sending a woman unwanted books, text messages and one time, paperwork for the acquisition of a Jeep, charging documents said.

Boardman also pleaded with the woman. “Why did you think talking was a mistake? Look at the progress we made after we started talking at gym, then center lake, Costco all the other times in the car,” Boardman allegedly said in a text.

Charging documents say Boardman was previously convicted of menacing by stalking in Franklin County, Ohio.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a 25-year-old Purdue Fort Wayne student charged Jan. 15 with assisting a criminal, the day after Boardman's alleged stalking incident was dated in court documents.

Desaray M. Bradley, of the 2500 block of Abbey Drive, described as Boardman's roommate, assisted in hiding him, police say.

Warsaw and Winona Lake police attached a tracking device to Bradley's 2016 Ford Focus because they believed Boardman used that vehicle to stalk his victim. Bradley admitted to turning off the tracking device, court documents said.

Bradley's Ford Focus was also seen on surveillance footage at PFW's parking garage 3 several times between Jan. 13 and Jan. 17, sometimes with Boardman. They were seen checking under the vehicle and walking toward Canterbury Green apartments, court documents said.

Boardman is not a Purdue Fort Wayne student and has no ties to the university, court documents said.

