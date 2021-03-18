Nurse charged in theft of patient's pills

A medical surgery nurse is charged with stealing hospital medications prescribed for a long-term patient for his own use.

Patrick Griffin, 42, of the 300 block of Augusta Way, was charged Monday with felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit and misdemeanor conversion.

Once confronted in a Lutheran Hospital employee lounge, Griffin “willingly emptied his pocket of his jacket ... and pulled out vials of morphine and Dilaudid along with pills of Gabapentin and Baclofen out of his jacket pocket,” court documents said.

On Feb. 2, a nurse told the resident nurse manager he suspected Griffin was mishandling and stealing pain medications, court records said. Pain medications Griffin ordered for a long-term patient to be administered every two hours for comfort were only administered once a day, according to the patient.

Griffin told one superior on Feb. 3 he had been stealing the medications for the past year while working. However, in an interview with police several days later, Griffin said he had been stealing the medications for about a month for a back injury, court records said.

Griffin told the officer he would scan the “as needed” medications into the computer system and then use the medications himself. He also told the police officer he knew he was stealing them, court records said.

A Lutheran Hospital spokeswoman said “it is our practice not to comment on current or former employees.” Charging documents did not say whether if Griffin is still employed at Lutheran.

Griffin was released on his own recognizance. He has a hearing May 5 in Allen Superior Court.

