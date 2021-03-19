City man charged in sex assaults

A Fort Wayne man is accused of sexually assaulting two 15-year-old boys.

Adrian R. Mascho, 26, of the 2100 block of Crescent Avenue was charged Wednesday with rape, three counts sexual misconduct, sexual battery, child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification when the victim is under 16 years of age but older than 13 years old, with misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stem from incidents occurring between September and December, court documents said.

The first 15-year-old victim told interviewers at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children that Mascho took him to Cedar Point and when they went to a motel they smoked marijuana, court documents said. The victim said he passed out and woke up hours later in the bathroom mostly unclothed and had soreness.

At a later date, court documents said, marijuana was again smoked, this time at Mascho's apartment. Then Mascho allegedly took off the victim's shirt and started to perform sex acts on him. When the victim tried to push Mascho off him, Mascho, who is 6-feet tall and 200 pounds, shoved the victim onto a couch and performed a sex act on him, court documents said.

Mascho reportedly told the victim that if he told anyone, he would hurt him and his family, court documents said.

When the victim attempted to resist, Mascho punched him in the face, leaving a bruise, noticed by the victim's mother, court documents said.

The victim told a witness that he was “forced” to have a sexual relationship with Mascho because Mascho was always buying him gifts, court documents said. He said Mascho was “blackmailing him and raping him.” He told the witness he didn't want the molesting to happen, court documents said.

A second 15-year-old victim said he was at Mascho's apartment in December when Mascho started performing a sex act on him while watching a pornographic movie, court documents said. Mascho offered him marijuana and to perform a sex act on him. The second victim hid in the bathroom and texted his friends to pick him up. When his friends arrived, the victims ran out of the apartment, court documents said.

A witness said she got a text from the second victim asking for help.

A warrant was issued for Mascho's arrest.

