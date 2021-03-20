2 men hospitalized after high-speed chase

Two men are recovering at a hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase early Friday, police said.

Officers said they spotted an Audi driving recklessly in the area of Kinnaird and Indiana avenues about 1:45 a.m.

The car ran a stop sign and continued speeding through the Broadway and Home Avenue intersection, officers said.

Police said they tried to stop the driver who refused to pull over, fleeing north on Broadway but eventually losing control of the car.

The driver crashed into several trees and a retaining wall at the Lincoln Financial Group campus at Calhoun and Brackenridge streets, officers said.

An emergency crew had to remove the driver and his front-seat passenger from the wreckage after the chase, which lasted less than two minutes, police said.

The men, not identified by police, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and the incident remains under investigation.