City man, 51, charged with 4 molesting counts

For more than five years, the molestation occurred with both of the elementary school girls.

Sometimes Santos Saba Salazar, also known as Santos S. Romero Salazar, 51, of the 6000 block of Oakmont Road, would pull their hair and hit them with his hands or with a belt, court documents said.

Salazar was charged Wednesday with four counts of child molesting and one count battery by bodily waste when the victim is younger than 14.

One victim said the abuse began when she was 5 years old; the other said she was 8.

In November, the abuse came to light after the younger victim left a note to a woman that she needed help.

Much of the abuse occurred in their beds. Both victims witnessed Salazar molesting the other one, court documents said.

Salazar would tell his victims not to tell anybody what he was doing to them. The older victim said she thought he would hit them with a belt “like he always does.”

Salazar was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $72,500 bail. He has a court hearing March 31.

Attack results in several charges

When the officer responded to the 911 call, he could hear screaming coming from inside the home that got louder as he approached the door. The officer looked through the front door glass and could see a man sitting on top of a woman with both hands around her neck.

Exon Delacruz Gomez, 24, of the 3200 block of South Barr Street was charged Wednesday with burglary resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement with bodily injury and sexual battery, all felonies, and misdemeanor domestic battery.

His victim said she and Gomez had not lived together for a month and he had broken into her home and was attempting to force her to have sex with him, court documents said.

She escaped to the bathroom where she called 911, but he followed her in there and then held her down on the couch for at least two minutes, court records said.

More than 45 photos were taken of injuries to both parties. Gomez was being held in lieu of $25,750 bail.

Molesting counts filed against man

A 20-year-old man faces charges of molesting an 11-year-old girl, claiming at one point they were dating.

Kristopher Dewayne Baughman, of the 800 block of West State Boulevard was charged Tuesday with two counts child molesting and one count strangulation. The charges date to February and March of last year.

The victim told police Baughman squeezed her neck tight enough that she couldn't breathe. He also performed sex acts on her, court records said. He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $22,500 bail. He has a court hearing March 31.

