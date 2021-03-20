Husband held in deadly shooting

Fort Wayne police quickly took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly shot his wife at a home on the city's southeast side.

The victim, who will be identified by the Allen County coroner, escaped from the home in the 4400 block of Alvarado Drive about 9:25 a.m. and ran to a neighbor's home a few doors down, according to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

If her death is ruled a homicide, it will be the seventh in Allen County this year.

Her husband was taken into custody during a traffic stop at Paulding Road and Wayne Trace. He had a passenger in the car. Both were safe.

Police are calling the shooting death a domestic incident. The Fort Wayne police activity log said officers were called to the home at 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

An altercation preceded Friday's shooting, police said.

Sgt. Timothy Hughes, head of Fort Wayne homicide, said the husband has been charged in his wife's shooting death, and his name will be released once the victim's family is located.

jduffy@jg.net