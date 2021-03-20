Police issue warrant in woman's beating

More than 10 days after she was severely beaten, the victim regained consciousness but was in extreme pain. She couldn't walk, talk or see out of her left eye.

Because doctors weren't sure the victim would survive the beating that occurred between May 6 and 10, Fort Wayne Detective Donald Lewis attempted an interview that had to be cut short because of her medical needs.

Nearly a month went by before she could communicate that a friend had brought Kevin Bure, 32, of the 300 block of Brandriff Street, to buy an “8 ball” of methamphetamine and a 9 mm Glock from her, court documents said.

Bure was charged Thursday with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery by inflicting an injury that causes serious permanent disfigurement and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. A warrant was issued for Bure's arrest.

The sale went badly without the victim apparently getting paid, documents said. At one point she fired off a warning shot into the air as Bure pulled off. Then Bure broke into her apartment with an accomplice. She recalled that Bure, at over 6 feet tall and 245 pounds, shoved her, knocked her down and kicked her. After that, she remembered nothing until she woke up in the hospital, records said.

By the time police found the victim, her blood had dried in large pools, court records said. Her blood was found on a 15-pound dumbbell. Doctors described her injuries as an “extensive facial smash.”

On May 10, Bure was seen on surveillance video at a Metro PCS store buying an iPhone and taking a call. The call from the Allen County Jail was recorded, documents said. In it, he bragged about having “five bands” on him, referring to $5,000 he reportedly stole from a kitchen drawer at the victim's home.

Bure confirmed to police his old phone number from which he texted with the victim just before she was beaten.

