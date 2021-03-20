Fort Wayne woman killed in 3-car crash in Whitley County

A Fort Wayne woman was killed in a vehicular accident Saturday afternoon after her car was pushed into southbound traffic on U.S. 33 where it was struck by another vehicle.

Andrea F. Gordon, 55, was killed around 1:05 p.m. She was stopped on U.S. 33 to turn left onto County Road 300 North when her 2017 Mazda passenger car was struck from behind, according to a release from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. Her car was pushed into southbound traffic and hit by a 2015 GMC SUV.

The driver of the GMC, Heather Reich, 37, of Syracuse, was also injured and taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries was unknown, the release said.

The 2019 Dodge SUV that rear-ended Gordon’s car was driven by Brittney R. Bullock, 31, of North Etna Road. She sustained shoulder pain and was taken to a local hospital, the release said.

All cars were totaled, the release said, and the crash remains under investigation.

